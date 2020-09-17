LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPSN. Benchmark upped their target price on LivePerson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on LivePerson from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on LivePerson from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on LivePerson from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on LivePerson from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $177,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $41,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,103. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 28.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in LivePerson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in LivePerson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 882,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in LivePerson by 17.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.51. 6,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,819. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

