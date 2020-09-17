Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYG. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,974,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 365,883 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 65,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,781,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 814,907 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

LYG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 83,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,760,136. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

