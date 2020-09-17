LockTrip Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00004041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and $3,165.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LockTrip has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00023830 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003645 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000577 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 86.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

