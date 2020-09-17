Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Stock Price Down 16.1%

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE)’s share price fell 16.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 4,463,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 433% from the average session volume of 837,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.97.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 16th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 133.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,382 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

