Loopring Market Capitalization Tops $311.74 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $311.74 million and $100.86 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00002498 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044408 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.45 or 0.04566056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009144 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056012 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00035141 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,141,097,002 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.