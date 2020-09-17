Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Short Interest Up 13.7% in August

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 911,200 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 801,600 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

LORL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LORL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 126.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 47.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the first quarter worth about $70,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 19.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LORL traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.65. 142,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,905. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $42.77.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

