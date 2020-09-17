Luc Seraphin Sells 2,425 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rambus alerts:

On Thursday, September 3rd, Luc Seraphin sold 759 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $10,739.85.

NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $13.91. 478,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,857. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rambus by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 402,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 24,953 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 11.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 368,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 14.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rambus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.