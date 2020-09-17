LXi REIT PLC (LON:LXI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.30

LXi REIT PLC (LON:LXI) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON LXI traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 114.20 ($1.49). The stock had a trading volume of 686,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 109.81. LXi REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 63.10 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 140.80 ($1.84). The stock has a market cap of $595.47 million and a PE ratio of 7.33.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LXi REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

The Company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

