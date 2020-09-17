LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Short Interest Update

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the August 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.20. 74,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,413. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.16.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

