M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 956,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 535,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.75. 23,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,608. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.56.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.48. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $886.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

In related news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 200,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,363,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,355,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 29,194 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $1,310,810.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,782.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 864,771 shares of company stock valued at $38,604,311. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the second quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 57.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the second quarter worth $45,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BofA Securities raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

