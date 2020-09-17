Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading 8.9% Higher

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s stock price traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $119.92 and last traded at $118.20. 421,358 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 170,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.51.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average of $98.05.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,911,892.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $786,094.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,803 shares of company stock worth $5,462,420 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

