Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Down 22.7% in August

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MYTAY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.98. 3,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $7.79.
Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Company Profile
