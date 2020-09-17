Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Down 22.7% in August

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYTAY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.98. 3,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $7.79.

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for public and business customers in Hungary and internationally. The company's mobile services include voice and non-voice mobile services, such as SMS, MMS, Internet, data, and content; and fixed line services comprise voice, data, Internet, and TV services.

