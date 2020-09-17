Maker (MKR) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $506.83 million and $79.79 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maker has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $504.02 or 0.04603068 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044412 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009139 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00055926 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00035129 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Switcheo Network, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Radar Relay, IDEX, GOPAX, OKEx, Ethfinex, BitMart, DDEX, Kucoin, OasisDEX, HitBTC, Bibox and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

