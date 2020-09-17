Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) shot up 12.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.27. 6,101,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 6,665,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNK. Piper Sandler downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $107.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.00.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $700.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.19 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 34.26% and a negative net margin of 89.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 126.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after buying an additional 240,759 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 54,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

