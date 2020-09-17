Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in August

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 17,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Malvern Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $92.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.84. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68.
Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 million. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 5.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MLVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Malvern Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Malvern Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th.
Malvern Bancorp Company Profile
Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.
