Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.5 days.

Mandom stock remained flat at $$24.55 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. Mandom has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mandom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th.

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

