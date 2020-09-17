ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.10.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAN traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.49. The stock had a trading volume of 19,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,564. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.02.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

