Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,040,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 34,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,810.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 22,507,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,426,588. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $14.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 3.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

