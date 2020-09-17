Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Short Interest Up 15.8% in August

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 763,200 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 658,900 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

NYSE MMI traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $28.51. 173,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,795. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 9.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 7.8% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

