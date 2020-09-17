Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $624.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to announce sales of $624.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $432.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $818.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $480.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.41 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $142,230.00. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,004,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,412,000 after acquiring an additional 293,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,236,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,177,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,458,000 after purchasing an additional 279,939 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,130,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,827,000 after purchasing an additional 175,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,850,000 after acquiring an additional 38,926 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.93. The company had a trading volume of 396,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,839. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $131.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 2.40.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

