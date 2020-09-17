Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Short Interest Up 17.4% in August

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,560,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 14,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,764,981. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 16,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $562,325.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,646.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,526 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,016,000 after buying an additional 2,947,456 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after buying an additional 2,191,998 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,173,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,725,000 after buying an additional 1,426,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,645,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,876,000 after buying an additional 1,204,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.39.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

