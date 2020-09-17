MasMovil Ibercom (OTCMKTS:MMBMF) Short Interest Update

MasMovil Ibercom (OTCMKTS:MMBMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

MasMovil Ibercom stock remained flat at $$25.77 during trading on Thursday. MasMovil Ibercom has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.77.

Separately, Santander lowered shares of MasMovil Ibercom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

MÃ¡sMÃ³vil Ibercom, SA provides telecommunications services to residential customers, businesses, and operators in Spain. It operates in three segments: Residential, Business, and Wholesale. It offers fixed and mobile connectivity services to private end customers; virtual switchboards and cloud with unified communications; internet connectivity solutions; VPN solutions; and data center services.

