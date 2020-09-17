Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.36

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.36 and last traded at C$7.36, with a volume of 229444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.14.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.90 million and a PE ratio of -148.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.67%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

