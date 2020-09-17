MAX Exchange Token Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001030 BTC on exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $201,619.47 and $10,349.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00047083 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00668622 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,930.05 or 1.00415288 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.30 or 0.01390045 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005541 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00126167 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 359,861,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

