Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 8,340,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.94. The company had a trading volume of 49,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,380. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $73.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average is $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.96%.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $155,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,372,345. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,307,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,761,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

