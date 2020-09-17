Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 6,060,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth $71,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Longbow Research increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.80.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.23 on Thursday, reaching $222.58. 3,039,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,242,517. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $226.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.77 and its 200-day moving average is $189.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

