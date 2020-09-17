Medallia (MDLA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/4/2020 – Medallia had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/4/2020 – Medallia had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/4/2020 – Medallia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

9/4/2020 – Medallia had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2020 – Medallia had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $42.00.

7/21/2020 – Medallia is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

MDLA stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,335,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,526. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.64. Medallia has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,052 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $864,487.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,752,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,775,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Borge Hald sold 3,323 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $91,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,795,162 shares in the company, valued at $76,866,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,885,906 shares of company stock worth $59,856,694 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medallia by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 1,872.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

