Medmen Enterprises Inc (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Medmen Enterprises Inc (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,713,800 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the August 15th total of 9,206,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,243,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Medmen Enterprises stock remained flat at $$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 599,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,863. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20. Medmen Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.87.

Get Medmen Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Medmen Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, and distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis. As of November 1, 2018, it had licenses for 69 retail stores; and 17 cultivation and production facilities across 12 states.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Medmen Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medmen Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.