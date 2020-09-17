Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Short Interest Down 21.0% in August

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BOCOM International began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, CLSA lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

NASDAQ MLCO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.08. 207,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,787. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $25.22.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.31 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

