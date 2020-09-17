Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,658,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,094,000 after buying an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $85.57. 9,902,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,988,003. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.46. The company has a market cap of $212.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.54.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

