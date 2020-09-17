MERCK KGAA/S (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MERCK KGAA/S (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKKGY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK KGAA/S in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK KGAA/S in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:MKKGY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,316. MERCK KGAA/S has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

