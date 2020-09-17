MERCK KGAA/S (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

MERCK KGAA/S (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MKKGY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK KGAA/S in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK KGAA/S in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:MKKGY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,316. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. MERCK KGAA/S has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

