Meta Market Capitalization Achieves $10.92 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Meta token can currently be bought for about $3.19 or 0.00029178 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Meta has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. Meta has a total market cap of $10.92 million and $5.38 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00048301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00102162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00245922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.21 or 0.01501419 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00220056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Meta Token Profile

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,422,051 tokens. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.