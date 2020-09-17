Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, July 17th.

MFGP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.72. 131,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

