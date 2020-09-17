Midas Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,708.00 (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Midas has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $8,708.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Midas has traded up 42.5% against the US dollar. One Midas coin can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00013104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00469424 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00021173 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000278 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005126 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009992 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000280 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001798 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00026308 BTC.

About Midas

Midas is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments

