Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,900 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 271,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

MSEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Middlesex Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,101. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.55. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 850 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $53,643.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,154 shares in the company, valued at $325,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 2,500 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $165,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,550 shares of company stock worth $232,068. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.