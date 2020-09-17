MiL.k (MLK) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. One MiL.k token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001483 BTC on popular exchanges. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $12.77 million and approximately $739,332.00 worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MiL.k has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,707,255 tokens. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

Buying and Selling MiL.k

MiL.k can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

