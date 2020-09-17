Millicom International Cellular SA(SWE) (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in August

Millicom International Cellular SA(SWE) (OTCMKTS:MICCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the August 15th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,268.0 days.

OTCMKTS MICCF remained flat at $$32.07 on Thursday. Millicom International Cellular S has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43.

Millicom International Cellular SA(SWE) Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

