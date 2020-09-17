MintCoin (MINT) Price Tops $0.0001

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MintCoin has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $9.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MintCoin has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00029426 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 263.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

