Minto Apartment (MI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 15th

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Minto Apartment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$31.32 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

