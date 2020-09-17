Mirati Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 794 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 880% compared to the typical volume of 81 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.45.

In other news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.86. 33,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,905. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $165.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 1.80.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

