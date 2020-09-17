Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in August

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,800 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 537,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of MIELF remained flat at $$13.75 during trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch control and display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution systems, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.