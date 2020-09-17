MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 945,400 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 817,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $584,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,905.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $54,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,460.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,455 shares of company stock worth $1,409,161. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

MKSI stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,710. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.66. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.46. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $129.97.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.83 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.