Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) Receives $3.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.50.
Several analysts have weighed in on MOGO shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Mogo Finance Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mackie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Mogo Finance Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ MOGO traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.59. 1,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,860. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $47.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. Mogo Finance Technology has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.88.
Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile
Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.
