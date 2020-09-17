Moin (MOIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $23,808.46

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Moin has a total market capitalization of $23,808.46 and $1.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last week, Moin has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002046 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Moin Coin Profile

Moin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,467,492 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

