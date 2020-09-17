MonaCoin Price Reaches $1.29 on Top Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $84.80 million and $3.02 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00011783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Zaif, Upbit and Fisco. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,949.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.87 or 0.03560529 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.82 or 0.02144493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00446686 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00846364 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010889 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00047792 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00543665 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011589 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Zaif, Bitbank, CryptoBridge, Fisco, Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

