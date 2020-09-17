Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Short Interest Update

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the August 15th total of 273,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MORN. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of MORN stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.80. 1,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,672. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $178.57. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.79.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $327.90 million for the quarter.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total transaction of $422,636.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,163,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,289,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,558,518.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,177,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,592,420.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,962 shares of company stock valued at $27,272,790. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Morningstar by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Morningstar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

