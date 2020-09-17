Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Stake Increased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 172.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 264,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.25% of Motorola Solutions worth $58,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 247,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $270,032,000 after purchasing an additional 65,572 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $5,664,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 31.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.56. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $569,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $14,004,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,551 shares of company stock worth $15,907,236. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

