M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to announce earnings of $2.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the highest is $3.01. M&T Bank reported earnings of $3.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $9.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $12.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.39.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.18. 37,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.46. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

