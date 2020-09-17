Murphy Oil Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,452 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the average daily volume of 2,096 call options.

MUR traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $10.61. 4,192,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,446,104. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 3.24. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $211.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.56 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 485,592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 279.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 231,554 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 291,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 303,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 93,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 366,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 53,679 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

